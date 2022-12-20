DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths

“Another patron took issue and an argument ensued,” a police spokeswoman said at the time.

The patron pulled out a pistol and fired, according to police. Jonathan Bautista, then 23, was arrested and charged with murder in both deaths. Earlier this year, Bautista — who turns 29 later this month — was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter, according to Fulton County court records.

The civil trial was held in DeKalb because that is where the venue’s owner lived.

“The trial was incredibly emotional because of what these families, and the world, lost,” Miller said. “One of these men had been told he would be a father just a few hours before the shooting happened. Combine that with the fact the concert endangered everyone, and this defendant refused to participate in the legal process, and you get the type of verdict we saw here.”