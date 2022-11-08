Decatur police trying to identify 2 suspects in downtown parking deck robbery

Decatur police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in a downtown parking deck Saturday.
Officers got a call just before 5 p.m. about a robbery in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue, the department said. The victim said she was in her parked vehicle when two men, who appeared to be in their late teens, opened the driver’s-side door, pointed handguns at her and demanded she give them everything she had.
The victim gave them cash before kicking one of them in the leg, according to police. Both suspects then ran away and were last seen headed east on Sycamore Street.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Decatur police at 404-373-6551. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
