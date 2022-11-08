BreakingNews
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
ajc logo
X

Decatur police trying to identify 2 suspects in downtown parking deck robbery

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Decatur police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in a downtown parking deck Saturday.

Officers got a call just before 5 p.m. about a robbery in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue, the department said. The victim said she was in her parked vehicle when two men, who appeared to be in their late teens, opened the driver’s-side door, pointed handguns at her and demanded she give them everything she had.

The victim gave them cash before kicking one of them in the leg, according to police. Both suspects then ran away and were last seen headed east on Sycamore Street.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Decatur police at 404-373-6551. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay1m ago

Credit: Tim Cowie/GWUPhotos.com

Lance Terry boosts Georgia Tech on opening night
3h ago

Credit: GHSA

Final Volleyball Rankings
17h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
53m ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
53m ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

BREAKING: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend fatally shoots himself, cops say
7m ago
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
1h ago
2 arrested, accused of aiding escape of suspect in Henry officer shooting
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
21h ago
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top