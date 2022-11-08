Decatur police trying to identify 2 suspects in downtown parking deck robbery

Officers got a call just before 5 p.m. about a robbery in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue, the department said. The victim said she was in her parked vehicle when two men, who appeared to be in their late teens, opened the driver’s-side door, pointed handguns at her and demanded she give them everything she had.

The victim gave them cash before kicking one of them in the leg, according to police. Both suspects then ran away and were last seen headed east on Sycamore Street.