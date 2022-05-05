Decatur house fire leaves woman in critical condition

Firefighters were called to the home in the 4100 block of Maplewood Drive just before 3 a.m. and found it in flames, DeKalb County fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Four people were inside when the fire started, and all but one had made it outside.

The woman who was unable to evacuate sustained smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to a hospital, Daniels said.