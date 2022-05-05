ajc logo
X

Decatur house fire leaves woman in critical condition

Crews work to extinguish a house fire on Maplewood Drive in Decatur on Thursday morning. One woman suffered smoke inhalation injuries and was in critical condition.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Crews work to extinguish a house fire on Maplewood Drive in Decatur on Thursday morning. One woman suffered smoke inhalation injuries and was in critical condition.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Decatur home Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 4100 block of Maplewood Drive just before 3 a.m. and found it in flames, DeKalb County fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Four people were inside when the fire started, and all but one had made it outside.

The woman who was unable to evacuate sustained smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to a hospital, Daniels said.

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters were called to the home just before 3 a.m. and found it in flames.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Firefighters were called to the home just before 3 a.m. and found it in flames.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters were called to the home just before 3 a.m. and found it in flames.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The family told fire officials they had been burning candles, but investigators have not been able to determine if that was the cause of the fire, Daniels said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man shot dead during struggle over officer’s gun in Buckhead restaurant, cops say
6m ago
NEW DETAILS: Atlanta police officer wounded while responding to possible burglary
16m ago
East Point police identify person of interest in 16-year-old girl’s homicide
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top