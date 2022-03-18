Hamburger icon
DA: Stolen marijuana led DeKalb woman to kill roommate’s friend

Christie Montgomery, 35, was sentenced to life in prison.

Christie Montgomery, 35, was sentenced to life in prison.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

In the early morning hours of May 17, 2018, Christie Montgomery returned to her DeKalb County apartment. That’s when she accused her roommate and two others of stealing her marijuana, according to investigators.

Montgomery told everyone to leave, and they did. But when her roommate came back to retrieve her cellphone, Montgomery grabbed her gun and shot her roommate’s friend, 23-year-old Justice Jackson, outside the apartment on Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain, investigators said.

This week, Montgomery was convicted of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston. She was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional five years, Boston said.

“She retrieved her gun, walked outside, and shot Jackson once in the chest,” the DA’s Office said in an emailed statement. “The victim fell to the ground, pulled out his weapon and fired. His shot did not hit anyone.”

Justice Jackson, 23, died after being shot in the chest on May 17, 2018.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Justice Jackson, 23, died after being shot in the chest on May 17, 2018.

Credit: Family photo

Justice Jackson, 23, died after being shot in the chest on May 17, 2018.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Montgomery returned to her apartment and locked the door. Jackson died from his injuries at a hospital.

When officers arrived, Montgomery refused to answer the door. Hours later, officers forced their way into the apartment and found her with her child, according to prosecutors.

Montgomery claimed she kicked out the roommate, Jackson and a friend after they stole money from her. She told investigators she heard several shots when she closed the door. She was arrested that day and charged with murder.

Jackson, an Alabama native and former high school basketball standout, was planning a career as a photographer, according to his online obituary. He is survived by his parents and 12 siblings.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Featured
