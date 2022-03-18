DA: Stolen marijuana led DeKalb woman to kill roommate’s friend

Montgomery returned to her apartment and locked the door. Jackson died from his injuries at a hospital.

When officers arrived, Montgomery refused to answer the door. Hours later, officers forced their way into the apartment and found her with her child, according to prosecutors.

Montgomery claimed she kicked out the roommate, Jackson and a friend after they stole money from her. She told investigators she heard several shots when she closed the door. She was arrested that day and charged with murder.

Jackson, an Alabama native and former high school basketball standout, was planning a career as a photographer, according to his online obituary. He is survived by his parents and 12 siblings.