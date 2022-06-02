Crews battle heavy fire at Clayton County apartment complex

Residents were evacuated from a Clayton County apartment complex following a fire Wednesday night.
The fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m., said Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman Laura Richardson.
Clayton County fire crews were called to the Ashford at Stoneridge apartment complex in the 1040 block of Flat Shoals Road and found heavy fire conditions at the development. Richardson said firefighters began evacuation residents from the property as they moved in to subdue the flames.
Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene and assisted in extinguishing the blaze, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Red Cross has been notified and fire officials said management at the apartment complex was working to relocate the residents.
It was not clear if anyone was injured and officials did not say what caused the blaze.
