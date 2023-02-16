Fire causes partial collapse of historic former Morris Brown College dormitory

Hullender said initially the fire appeared to be contained to one floor, but because firefighters weren’t able to make an interior attack, it was able to spread.

“It did extend to all three floors and there was collapse,” he said. “There were some additional roof collapse and partial wall collapses.”

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

He said three fire engines and three trucks responded to the blaze. Two additional engines were later added for “water supply.”

“Hydrants were fine, we just relay pumped because we were a little bit uphill and the length of the lay,” Hullender noted.

Hullender said the building would likely not be used going forward after the fire.

“Probably at this point they’re not going to be able to do anything else with it,” he added. “But that’ll be up for Clark Atlanta to determine.”

