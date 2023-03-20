Crash in SW Atlanta leaves 1 dead; driver in custody after 2nd wreck in DeKalb

Atlanta police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the crash along Lee Street at Sylvan Road in Oakland City. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside one of the vehicles in critical condition, police said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the driver of the city vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Lee Street when he struck several vehicles and then fled. Officers later got word from DeKalb police that the man, whose identity was not released, was involved in another wreck on I-20 East.