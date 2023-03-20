Crash in SW Atlanta leaves 1 dead; driver in custody after 2nd wreck in DeKalb

BreakingNews
Trump’s lawyers move to quash special grand jury report
X

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
At-fault driver was in city of College Park vehicle, police say

A man who was driving a city of College Park vehicle is in custody after authorities said he fled the scene of a fatal multivehicle crash in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon before getting into another wreck in DeKalb County.

Atlanta police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the crash along Lee Street at Sylvan Road in Oakland City. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside one of the vehicles in critical condition, police said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the driver of the city vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Lee Street when he struck several vehicles and then fled. Officers later got word from DeKalb police that the man, whose identity was not released, was involved in another wreck on I-20 East.

He was arrested after the second crash, Atlanta police said. DeKalb police did not immediately return a request for information.

Police did not say to what department the College Park vehicle belonged or if the man driving is a city employee.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

