Court decision could set precedent in Atlanta police shooting cases

Favors’ attorneys, Shean Williams and Sam Starks, say the Atlanta Police Department has failed to give its officers proper guidance in dealing with suspects in fleeing vehicles.

“Their policy has been to throw the officer under the bus when one of these incidents happen,” Williams said.

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Since Favors’ shooting, there have been a number of high-profile cases in which unarmed suspects in moving cars were fatally shot by Atlanta cops.

Explore Atlanta officer fired as shooting at cars by police gets new scrutiny

In 2016, 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers was shot in the head by APD officer James Burns as he was driving away from the Monroe Place apartments, where an off-duty officer had reported a suspicious person on foot. Burns flipped on his siren and blue lights, attempting to stop the vehicle, but Rogers continued driving. The former officer, fired days after the incident, jumped out of his cruiser, yelled “stop,” then shot through the passenger-side window, striking Rogers, video of the incident showed.

Rogers was unarmed and posed “no threat to James Burns or anyone else,” said Williams, who represents the dead man’s family. Burns, charged with murder, is awaiting trial in Fulton County.

The debate over when and if officers should shoot at fleeing cars was reignited in 2019, when Atlanta police Officer Oliver Simmonds, a member of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ security detail at the time, fatally shot D’Ettrick Griffin after the 18-year-old allegedly stole Simmonds’ unmarked SUV from a downtown gas station. Simmonds fired multiple shots at Griffin, who struck two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, who inherited the investigation from her predecessor Paul Howard, has yet to decide whether to bring charges against Simmonds.

APD policy prohibits officers from firing their weapons to stop a fleeing vehicle but carves out a broad exception that allows a “reasonable and necessary” use of force. New protocols, instituted last December, allow officers to pursue only suspects who have committed “forcible” felonies, ranging from murder to involuntary manslaughter, and who present an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

Explore Atlanta police seek to counter crime spike with new chase policy

A supervisor must approve a chase, and no more than three police cruisers can join in, the policy states.

But many police departments across the nation have put more stringent restrictions in place. In 2016, the San Francisco Police Department banned the practice unless the vehicle occupants pose a threat with some other weapon. Philadelphia restricts its officers from firing into vehicles unless they are being fired upon.

The GBI revised its use-of-force policy a few years ago, strongly discouraging its agents from shooting into moving cars.

“APD officers are saying they’re not being trained on how to deal with this and that’s on the city,” Starks said.

Williams said policymakers continue to duck responsibility when these cases are litigated in a civil court.

“It’s a disservice to taxpayers and to the officers,” he said. “It’s like playing Russian roulette. At some point the city is going to have to pay up and citizens are going to be left holding the bag.