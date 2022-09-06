Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton

A crash involving a wrong-way driver who was fleeing from Cobb County police just outside South Fulton left a man dead during the holiday weekend, authorities said.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man in a 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Roosevelt Highway approaching Delano Road just before 1 a.m. Friday. At the same time, 41-year-old Jonathon Denham was in a 2015 Honda Pilot and was approaching the intersection to turn east onto Roosevelt Highway.
The vehicles collided and spun out before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the highway, the state agency said. Denham died at the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported. Debris from the wreckage was seen scattered across the grassy shoulder, Channel 2 footage showed.
The pursuit of the Durango began after an officer tried to stop the suspect along I-285, according to Channel 2. The suspect did not stop and eventually exited onto Camp Creek Parkway and continued onto Roosevelt Highway.
Cobb police did not return a request for information about why the pursuit was initiated or if it was terminated ahead of the crash. The driver has not been charged.
Denham’s widow, Candis, told the news station that Labor Day was a holiday that was “made for him.”
“He made steaks that tasted like butter,” she added.
Denham was a father of 10, Channel 2 reported. He and his wife were married on Valentine’s Day of this year.
“I’m gonna miss him forever,” Candis Denham said. “There will never be another one like him — not for me.”
