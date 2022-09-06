Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man in a 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Roosevelt Highway approaching Delano Road just before 1 a.m. Friday. At the same time, 41-year-old Jonathon Denham was in a 2015 Honda Pilot and was approaching the intersection to turn east onto Roosevelt Highway.

The vehicles collided and spun out before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the highway, the state agency said. Denham died at the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported. Debris from the wreckage was seen scattered across the grassy shoulder, Channel 2 footage showed.