ajc logo
X

Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton

A wrong-way driver who was attempting to flee Cobb County police collided with another driver Friday morning, killing him, authorities said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A wrong-way driver who was attempting to flee Cobb County police collided with another driver Friday morning, killing him, authorities said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A crash involving a wrong-way driver who was fleeing from Cobb County police just outside South Fulton left a man dead during the holiday weekend, authorities said.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man in a 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Roosevelt Highway approaching Delano Road just before 1 a.m. Friday. At the same time, 41-year-old Jonathon Denham was in a 2015 Honda Pilot and was approaching the intersection to turn east onto Roosevelt Highway.

The vehicles collided and spun out before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the highway, the state agency said. Denham died at the scene, Channel 2 Action News reported. Debris from the wreckage was seen scattered across the grassy shoulder, Channel 2 footage showed.

The pursuit of the Durango began after an officer tried to stop the suspect along I-285, according to Channel 2. The suspect did not stop and eventually exited onto Camp Creek Parkway and continued onto Roosevelt Highway.

Cobb police did not return a request for information about why the pursuit was initiated or if it was terminated ahead of the crash. The driver has not been charged.

Denham’s widow, Candis, told the news station that Labor Day was a holiday that was “made for him.”

“He made steaks that tasted like butter,” she added.

Denham was a father of 10, Channel 2 reported. He and his wife were married on Valentine’s Day of this year.

“I’m gonna miss him forever,” Candis Denham said. “There will never be another one like him — not for me.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data6h ago
Updated: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor theft
3h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
8h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
59m ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
59m ago
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center
1h ago
The Latest
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
2h ago
2 hospitalized after shooting, 2-car crash in DeKalb
2h ago
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 18 from Season 2: ‘A momentous decision’
5h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
2h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
6h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top