Cops: Woman shot to death by relative during fight at Gwinnett home

Crime & Public Safety
By
7 minutes ago
X

A woman was fatally shot during a fight between family members Tuesday at a Gwinnett County home, according to police.

Gwinnett officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to a home on Spanish Moss Court in the Magnolia Place subdivision just outside Lawrenceville. When they got there, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound, police said. She was not publicly identified.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene and was interviewed by detectives overnight, officials said. Her name was not released, but police said she is related to the victim and both lived in the Magnolia Place home.

Authorities said witnesses told them a fight broke out that led to the shooting, but no other details were provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening8h ago

Credit: AP

How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
55m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Suspects sought after mother witnesses son’s killing in Gwinnett
12h ago
Cops: Woman fatally shoots man in self-defense at troubled South Fulton condos
12h ago
GBI: Man killed, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Augusta
14h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
6h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
19h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top