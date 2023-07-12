Cops: Woman shot to death by relative during fight at Gwinnett home

A woman was fatally shot during a fight between family members Tuesday at a Gwinnett County home, according to police.

Gwinnett officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to a home on Spanish Moss Court in the Magnolia Place subdivision just outside Lawrenceville. When they got there, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound, police said. She was not publicly identified.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene and was interviewed by detectives overnight, officials said. Her name was not released, but police said she is related to the victim and both lived in the Magnolia Place home.

Authorities said witnesses told them a fight broke out that led to the shooting, but no other details were provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.