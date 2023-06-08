X

Cops: Woman chased, shot during road rage incident on Gwinnett highway

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A woman is recovering after being chased and shot during a terrifying road rage incident in Gwinnett County last week that left both sides of her SUV riddled with bullets, according to authorities.

Gwinnett police responded to a person shot call at around 9:30 p.m. June 1 on Stone Mountain Highway, the most heavily traveled road in the county. When officers arrived, they found the woman, who was not publicly identified, suffering from an injury to her foot.

“The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, and several shell casings were located by officers at the scene,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman told officers she was driving east when someone in a dark or green vehicle started flashing their headlights as they followed her.

At first, she just figured the car wanted to pass. But as the woman tried to get away near exit 9, the vehicle cut her off and gunshots were fired into her passenger side, police said. In shock, the victim continued to flee.

Soon after, she noticed the vehicle was cutting back the other way on the highway. More shots were fired, police said, but this time they struck her driver’s side.

Police said the mayhem ended a short while later. The suspect, who has not been identified, drove away and remains at large.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
16m ago

Credit: Morehouse College

Morehouse receives $1M grant for Black entrepreneurship efforts
28m ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
2h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
16m ago
UPDATE: Texas man, 77, dies after being pulled from Troup County lake
1h ago
Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
2h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
2h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
23h ago
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top