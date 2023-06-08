Cops: Woman chased, shot during road rage incident on Gwinnett highway

A woman is recovering after being chased and shot during a terrifying road rage incident in Gwinnett County last week that left both sides of her SUV riddled with bullets, according to authorities.

Gwinnett police responded to a person shot call at around 9:30 p.m. June 1 on Stone Mountain Highway, the most heavily traveled road in the county. When officers arrived, they found the woman, who was not publicly identified, suffering from an injury to her foot.

“The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, and several shell casings were located by officers at the scene,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman told officers she was driving east when someone in a dark or green vehicle started flashing their headlights as they followed her.

At first, she just figured the car wanted to pass. But as the woman tried to get away near exit 9, the vehicle cut her off and gunshots were fired into her passenger side, police said. In shock, the victim continued to flee.

Soon after, she noticed the vehicle was cutting back the other way on the highway. More shots were fired, police said, but this time they struck her driver’s side.

Police said the mayhem ended a short while later. The suspect, who has not been identified, drove away and remains at large.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

