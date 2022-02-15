Cops: Uber driver wanted in Kennesaw road-rage incident

Then, the victim noticed Nichols was driving behind him. Not wanting Nichols to follow him home, the man turned left, and when he reached the intersection of Pine Drive, he heard a “loud bang,” according to the report. As soon as he heard the noise, the man sped away toward Kennesaw Due West Road.

Officers also spoke with the Uber passenger, who confirmed she had taken the ride and provided police with details about the driver from the app, the incident report states. She told police her driver did stop at the stop sign, and that the other driver had been traveling very fast on Ridgecrest Drive, but that she did not see or hear an altercation.

Investigators contacted Nichols who, on a recorded phone call, confirmed he fired into the ground “to let the victim know he had a gun,” according to the arrest warrant.

An Uber spokesperson said the company has a no-firearms policy. It also requires drivers to have their own auto liability insurance policy in compliance with state mandatory minimums. Nichols did not have an active insurance policy, according to the warrant.

As of Tuesday morning, Nichols had not been arrested. He faces multiple charges, including reckless conduct, simple assault firearm and driving without insurance.