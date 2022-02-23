Cops: Thieves steal tithe checks from Milton church mailbox

Few details about the incident have been released, but police said Tuesday that the multiple tithe checks were removed from the mailbox of a Milton church Feb. 1. Authorities did not say at what church the incident took place or how many checks were stolen.

Four days later, a van and two people, who police believe are likely women, were seen at the location about 4:30 p.m., authorities said. One of the people appeared to be shielding the mailbox with a jacket, police said. A photo of the two people and a 2006 to 2011 Kia Sedona was released by officials.