Cops: Teens seriously injured after crashing stolen car in DeKalb during pursuit

Two teenagers were hospitalized Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car in DeKalb County during a police pursuit that stretched across county lines, authorities said.
The teens were in a Chevrolet Aveo that fled from a traffic stop in Walton County earlier in the day. They were seriously injured in the fiery wreck on Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The vehicle was on fire and both juvenile occupants were entrapped,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies busted out the window of the vehicle and pulled both occupants to safety.”
According to authorities, the chase started after a deputy tried to pull over the Chevrolet on Ga. 20. During the pursuit, a red Hyundai, which was also determined to be stolen, was seen by a deputy traveling with the Chevy on Pleasant Hill Road.
After losing sight of the Chevrolet, the deputy decided to follow the Hyundai, which slammed into a telephone pole. The occupants ran away and are still at large, authorities said.
Soon after, the Chevrolet was found crashed in a nearby woodline after striking a tree and a power pole, deputies said. The two teens were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their names were not released.
The Chevrolet was reported stolen in Loganville on Tuesday afternoon, while the Hyundai was taken from an address in Gwinnett County that evening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said they did not make contact with the stolen vehicles or use physical force during the chase. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the crash, but troopers were not involved in the pursuit.
