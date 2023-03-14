Cops: Teens charged in ‘negligent’ shooting of friend at Roswell home

There was no argument leading up to the moment the 17-year-old boy was shot March 3 in the 500 block of Wexford Hollow Run, according to police. The victim was in the basement with two friends, 17-year-old Ar’Zjon King and a 15-year-old boy, when the younger boy pointed the gun and fired at about 5 p.m., police said.

“The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, however investigators believe this to be the result of the negligent misuse of a firearm among young people,” Roswell police said.