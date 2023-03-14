X

Cops: Teens charged in ‘negligent’ shooting of friend at Roswell home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Two teenagers were charged in the shooting of their friend at a Roswell home earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.

There was no argument leading up to the moment the 17-year-old boy was shot March 3 in the 500 block of Wexford Hollow Run, according to police. The victim was in the basement with two friends, 17-year-old Ar’Zjon King and a 15-year-old boy, when the younger boy pointed the gun and fired at about 5 p.m., police said.

“The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, however investigators believe this to be the result of the negligent misuse of a firearm among young people,” Roswell police said.

The victim was hit in the face. He was found by officers alert, but with serious injuries.

After the 15-year-old shot the victim, he gave the weapon to King, who police said then fled the scene and hid the gun from authorities.

The 15-year-old, whose name is not being released due to his age, was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

King was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of tampering with evidence.

