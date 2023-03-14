Cops: Teens charged in ‘negligent’ shooting of friend at Roswell home

Two teenagers were charged in the shooting of their friend at a Roswell home earlier this month, police announced Tuesday.
There was no argument leading up to the moment the 17-year-old boy was shot March 3 in the 500 block of Wexford Hollow Run, according to police. The victim was in the basement with two friends, 17-year-old Ar’Zjon King and a 15-year-old boy, when the younger boy pointed the gun and fired at about 5 p.m., police said.
“The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, however investigators believe this to be the result of the negligent misuse of a firearm among young people,” Roswell police said.
The victim was hit in the face. He was found by officers alert, but with serious injuries.
After the 15-year-old shot the victim, he gave the weapon to King, who police said then fled the scene and hid the gun from authorities.
The 15-year-old, whose name is not being released due to his age, was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
King was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of tampering with evidence.
About the Author