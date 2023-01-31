BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
BREAKING: Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A situation involving the Gwinnett County police SWAT team is underway Tuesday morning just outside Buford, authorities said.

Gwinnett police said officers responded to a SWAT call in the Sycamore Summit neighborhood on Sycamore Road. Residents were told to shelter in place, and officers have shut down the road between E M Croy Road and Autumn Wood Trail, police said.

A man, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was barricaded inside a home, Channel 2 Action News reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

