BREAKING: Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place

A situation involving the Gwinnett County police SWAT team is underway Tuesday morning just outside Buford, authorities said.
Gwinnett police said officers responded to a SWAT call in the Sycamore Summit neighborhood on Sycamore Road. Residents were told to shelter in place, and officers have shut down the road between E M Croy Road and Autumn Wood Trail, police said.
A man, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was barricaded inside a home, Channel 2 Action News reported.
