Cops: Suspect in fatal Newton hit-and-run dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

James Jenkins, 50, of Monticello, was found dead in Jasper County on Monday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Jenkins was identified as the driver of a Ford vehicle that fatally struck 44-year-old Covington resident Deanna Mattheus on Jan. 30.

Mattheus was hit around 11:45 a.m. on Ga. 36, just south of Laurie Lane in Covington, the sheriff’s office said. Sgt. Jack Redlinger located the woman off the road just east of the northbound lane, an incident report states. The crash occurred amid foggy conditions.