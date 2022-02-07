Hamburger icon
Cops: Snellville man fatally shot while trying to assault another man

Police have not filed charges in the case.

Police have not filed charges in the case.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A Snellville man was killed while trying to assault another man Saturday evening, Gwinnett County police said.

Officers responded to the area of Golfe Links Drive in unincorporated Snellville shortly after 6:45 p.m. and found 22-year-old Avery Nowlin dead in the street, police said in a news release.

The investigation later revealed the incident began when Nowlin, armed with a weapon, approached another 22-year-old man who was sitting in a car in the parking lot of a neighborhood, according to the release. Nowlin initiated a fight with the other man, who then fired his gun and struck Nowlin, police said.

It’s not clear what type of weapon Nowlin had. The other man is not being charged at this time, police said.

“In the state of Georgia, ‘a person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other’s imminent use of unlawful force,’” police noted in the release.

