Cops: Snellville man fatally shot while trying to assault another man

Officers responded to the area of Golfe Links Drive in unincorporated Snellville shortly after 6:45 p.m. and found 22-year-old Avery Nowlin dead in the street, police said in a news release.

The investigation later revealed the incident began when Nowlin, armed with a weapon, approached another 22-year-old man who was sitting in a car in the parking lot of a neighborhood, according to the release. Nowlin initiated a fight with the other man, who then fired his gun and struck Nowlin, police said.