Cops: Roommate suspected after DeKalb man found shot to death in closet

25 minutes ago
A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a DeKalb County bedroom closet early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police got the call about a shooting at the Harvard Place Apartments off Hillandale Drive in the Overlook area around 2:15 a.m. and discovered the front door was unlocked, according to an incident report. Officers started to clear the home, which appeared to be empty.

They came upon the 24-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, in the closet. He’d been shot in the neck, shoulder and mouth, the report details.

As they investigated, one of the victim’s roommates returned home and frantically told police that he was there when a fatal fight unfolded between the victim and their third roommate, the report states. He told investigators the victim and the other roommate got home from a friend’s house just before 2 a.m. when they started arguing.

He couldn’t make out why they were fighting, but he heard a concerning scream from the victim, “so he jumped up to check on his friend,” investigators noted in the report. That is when he saw the suspect with a weapon but couldn’t tell what kind of weapon it was. He then heard three gunshots, ran for his life and tried to get a neighbor to call 911 since he didn’t have his phone on him.

The witness told investigators that the suspect took the victim’s white Nissan Maxima and drove away before police arrived.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or said if he has been arrested.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

