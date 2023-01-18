Cops: Photo released of car involved in fatal Clayton County hit-and-run

The family said Newberry wasn’t expected to live past 5 years old due to medical issues. He survived and got better, but was developmentally delayed, the family told the news station. The day after the crash, Dianna Newberry said it was difficult to fall asleep.

“Every time I close my eyes I see somebody hitting my baby with a car,” she told Channel 2.

According to an obituary, Newberry was a friend to everyone he met and loved to spend time eating with his family.

“Mike always said the blessing over our meal, which usually ended with several of us yelling ‘Hallelujah, Amen!’ to get him to stop, but often our food was cold by then,” a family member wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton police at 770-477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

