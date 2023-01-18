Cops: Photo released of car involved in fatal Clayton County hit-and-run

A photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Clayton County hit-and-run was released Tuesday, police said.
Just an hour into the new year, police said they found 40-year-old Michael Newberry dead in the middle of a road after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near the intersection of Ga. 138 and Davidson Parkway. The driver fled after striking the victim, police said.
Authorities said they are still working to identify the suspect and released a picture of a car, described as a gray Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, thought to be involved. The hood of the vehicle could be dented, police said.
The vehicle was caught on surveillance footage at 1:05 a.m., just two minutes after authorities were called to the scene.
Newberry’s parents, Dianna and David Newberry, previously told Channel 2 Action News that he had just gotten off work from a Taco Bell nearby when he was hit.
The family said Newberry wasn’t expected to live past 5 years old due to medical issues. He survived and got better, but was developmentally delayed, the family told the news station. The day after the crash, Dianna Newberry said it was difficult to fall asleep.
“Every time I close my eyes I see somebody hitting my baby with a car,” she told Channel 2.
According to an obituary, Newberry was a friend to everyone he met and loved to spend time eating with his family.
“Mike always said the blessing over our meal, which usually ended with several of us yelling ‘Hallelujah, Amen!’ to get him to stop, but often our food was cold by then,” a family member wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton police at 770-477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
