Cops: Man shot, officer injured in shooting at Atlanta Sanitation Substation

Officers were called to the Atlanta Sanitation Substation along North Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a vehicle that struck a security booth, Atlanta police Maj. Peter Malecki told reporters from the scene. Malecki added that a responding officer attempted to go up to the driver of the vehicle, but the suspect became “immediately outraged, exited the vehicle and began assaulting the police officer.”

The physical fight prompted the officer to shoot at the man, Malecki said.