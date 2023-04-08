X

Cops: Man shot, officer injured in shooting at Atlanta Sanitation Substation

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

An officer and suspect are in the hospital Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the Atlanta Sanitation Substation along North Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a vehicle that struck a security booth, Atlanta police Maj. Peter Malecki told reporters from the scene. Malecki added that a responding officer attempted to go up to the driver of the vehicle, but the suspect became “immediately outraged, exited the vehicle and began assaulting the police officer.”

The physical fight prompted the officer to shoot at the man, Malecki said.

The man and officer were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Malecki confirmed that the officer received “superficial injuries” due to the fight and was not shot.

“The officer will be OK,” Malecki said. The condition of the man was not released, but Malecki said he was shot at least once.

The GBI has been asked to investigate, but has not released information on the incident.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

