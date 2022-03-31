Cops: Man shot at northeast Atlanta strip club; suspect on the run

A man was shot at a northeast Atlanta strip club Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the Allure Gentleman’s Club at 2284 Cheshire Bridge Road around 3:15 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound at a nearby business, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.
Investigators later determined the man was asked to leave the club but returned and had a confrontation with a group of people, the release states. Shots were fired, and a male suspect fled in a white BMW.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim. A suspect has not been identified.
