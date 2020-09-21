Cops: Man rammed 2 police vehicles, led officers on chase on I-575

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Monday after Woodstock police responded to an indecent exposure call at a Goodwill store on Ga. 92 and Parkway 575, Assistant Chief Kevin Culpepper told AJC.com in an email. When officers approached the suspect, Tyron Giddens, 32, of Forsyth, in the store’s parking lot, he refused to exit a red Dodge pickup truck, according to authorities.

Giddens eventually rammed the truck into a police vehicle in front of him, before reversing and hitting a police car behind him and then fleeing the scene, Culpepper said.