Cops: Man rammed 2 police vehicles, led officers on chase on I-575

A Middle Georgia man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after hitting police vehicles and leading officers on a chase on I-575, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Monday after Woodstock police responded to an indecent exposure call at a Goodwill store on Ga. 92 and Parkway 575, Assistant Chief Kevin Culpepper told AJC.com in an email. When officers approached the suspect, Tyron Giddens, 32, of Forsyth, in the store’s parking lot, he refused to exit a red Dodge pickup truck, according to authorities.
Giddens eventually rammed the truck into a police vehicle in front of him, before reversing and hitting a police car behind him and then fleeing the scene, Culpepper said.
Officers pursued Giddens onto I-575 North. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office placed a device north of the exit to puncture Giddens' tires, but he was caught after striking multiple vehicles and crashing into safety wires at the Canton Road/Holly Springs exit, Culpepper said.
No one suffered major injuries in the incident.
Giddens is facing three counts of aggravated assault, attempting to elude, fleeing and reckless driving, Culpepper said.