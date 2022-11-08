Cops: Man kidnaps couple after robbing Coweta County home at gunpoint

Michael Butler, who fled out of state after the alleged robbery and kidnapping, was arrested in Alabama, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said. He is facing charges of home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A man and a woman were outside their home along Waterworks Road when Butler pulled into the driveway and forced the couple back inside at gunpoint, officials said. Once inside, Butler forced the woman to tie up the man and took several items from the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The stolen items were then loaded into the victims’ vehicle.