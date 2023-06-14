Cops: Man kidnapped in SE Atlanta escapes attackers in Buckhead

A man who was kidnapped early Wednesday morning near a southeast Atlanta apartment complex was able to escape in Buckhead, police said.

During a 2:30 a.m. run near his complex along Bill Kennedy Way in the Reynoldstown neighborhood, the victim told police he was approached by three men in a black pickup truck. He was then forced into the truck, officials added.

“The victim attempted to fight off the suspects but was physically assaulted while doing so,” according to authorities.

About 10 miles north of the complex, law enforcement said the man was able to get out of the vehicle, escape his kidnappers and flag down a bystander who called 911. Police responded to an area along Pharr Road in Buckhead where they spoke to the victim around 7:40 a.m.

The man told officials that he no longer had his shoes, phone or wallet on him. He also sustained multiple injuries to his face and head, and was taken to a hospital.

No details were released on the suspects.

