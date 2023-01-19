Cops: Man dead, teen injured in DeKalb shooting after suspected car break-ins

A man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after a suspected car break-in in a DeKalb County neighborhood led to a shooting Tuesday night, according to police.
County officers were notified of a shooting in the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in the Chapel Park neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., police said in a statement. At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital and died a short time later. His name was not released by police.
A few minutes after the initial call, police got another report of a person being shot. The call came from a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway, across the street from the neighborhood. When they arrived, officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, though his injury was not considered life-threatening.
Investigators believe the teen and possibly two other suspects were breaking into vehicles in the Shepherds Path area when they were confronted by the deceased victim, who had gone outside to retrieve something from his vehicle, according to police. A confrontation ensued and gunfire was exchanged.
No other details have been released by police.
