Cops: Man dead, teen injured in DeKalb shooting after suspected car break-ins

County officers were notified of a shooting in the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in the Chapel Park neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., police said in a statement. At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital and died a short time later. His name was not released by police.

A few minutes after the initial call, police got another report of a person being shot. The call came from a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway, across the street from the neighborhood. When they arrived, officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, though his injury was not considered life-threatening.