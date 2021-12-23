Cops: Man arrested in teen’s fatal shooting during Henry County robbery

A man was arrested in connection with the Monday killing of a 16-year-old girl in Henry County, police said.
Johnny Lester Boynton III was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home and authorities found evidence of the crime, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said. Additional arrests are expected to be made in the case, he added.
On Tuesday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Ga. 42 in Stockbridge after a person was found shot dead inside of a vehicle, Lee said. The victim was later identified as Azariah Miller.
During the investigation, police found that the incident took place about a mile away in the area of Highland Place the previous day, Lee said. Officers believe Miller was shot during a possible robbery, but Lee did not say what was stolen or provide further details about the incident.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Henry County police Sgt. Harrison at 678-218-8351. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
