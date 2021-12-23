Cops: Man arrested in teen’s fatal shooting during Henry County robbery

Johnny Lester Boynton III was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home and authorities found evidence of the crime, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said. Additional arrests are expected to be made in the case, he added.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Ga. 42 in Stockbridge after a person was found shot dead inside of a vehicle, Lee said. The victim was later identified as Azariah Miller.