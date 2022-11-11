Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store

A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store Friday was arrested, police said.
Officers were called to Celestial Jewelers along Cobb Parkway after Brandon McNeece, 41, tried to sell a 9.46 carat diamond ring valued at $95,000, Acworth police said. The jewelry was found to be stolen from Chattanooga, Tennessee, about 25 miles from McNeece’s home in Whitwell, according to authorities.
It was when the store owner was reviewing a picture of the certificate of authenticity that police said they noticed a different name and address attached to it.
“The appraisal had the owner’s name clipped off and part of the address, but I was still able to read just enough of the address,” Celestial Jewelers co-owner Ronda Brummettt told Channel 2 Action News.
Authorities said she was able to find the phone number for the ring’s owner, which linked it to out of state. Brummett told Channel 2 her business partner called the number and found out the ring had been taken.
“The lady is in her 90s, and she is currently in the hospital and from my understanding wasn’t doing very well, and she wanted to wear her diamond and be wearing it in the event that she passed because it was so important to her,” Brummett said.
Police verified the diamond was stolen, and said the motorcycle McNeece rode to the store was also stolen.
McNeece is facing charges of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500 and other drug-related charges.
“Coming over the state lines with a $100,000 stolen diamond on a stolen motorcycle to sell a diamond here in Acworth, Georgia, is not something that happens often,” police spokesman Eric Mistretta told Channel 2.
McNeece was booked into the Cobb County Jail on a $110,220 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com