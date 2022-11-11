ajc logo
X

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store Friday was arrested, police said.

Officers were called to Celestial Jewelers along Cobb Parkway after Brandon McNeece, 41, tried to sell a 9.46 carat diamond ring valued at $95,000, Acworth police said. The jewelry was found to be stolen from Chattanooga, Tennessee, about 25 miles from McNeece’s home in Whitwell, according to authorities.

It was when the store owner was reviewing a picture of the certificate of authenticity that police said they noticed a different name and address attached to it.

“The appraisal had the owner’s name clipped off and part of the address, but I was still able to read just enough of the address,” Celestial Jewelers co-owner Ronda Brummettt told Channel 2 Action News.

Authorities said she was able to find the phone number for the ring’s owner, which linked it to out of state. Brummett told Channel 2 her business partner called the number and found out the ring had been taken.

“The lady is in her 90s, and she is currently in the hospital and from my understanding wasn’t doing very well, and she wanted to wear her diamond and be wearing it in the event that she passed because it was so important to her,” Brummett said.

Police verified the diamond was stolen, and said the motorcycle McNeece rode to the store was also stolen.

McNeece is facing charges of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500 and other drug-related charges.

“Coming over the state lines with a $100,000 stolen diamond on a stolen motorcycle to sell a diamond here in Acworth, Georgia, is not something that happens often,” police spokesman Eric Mistretta told Channel 2.

McNeece was booked into the Cobb County Jail on a $110,220 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia elections chief picks his own race for an audit4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
13h ago

Credit: Mark McKay

BREAKING: 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
58m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Amid campaign turmoil, Walker just kept running
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Amid campaign turmoil, Walker just kept running
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark McKay

BREAKING: 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
58m ago
Atlanta police seeking information in woman’s kidnapping, sexual assault
2h ago
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top