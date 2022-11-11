Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store

“The lady is in her 90s, and she is currently in the hospital and from my understanding wasn’t doing very well, and she wanted to wear her diamond and be wearing it in the event that she passed because it was so important to her,” Brummett said.

Police verified the diamond was stolen, and said the motorcycle McNeece rode to the store was also stolen.

McNeece is facing charges of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500 and other drug-related charges.

“Coming over the state lines with a $100,000 stolen diamond on a stolen motorcycle to sell a diamond here in Acworth, Georgia, is not something that happens often,” police spokesman Eric Mistretta told Channel 2.

McNeece was booked into the Cobb County Jail on a $110,220 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.