Cops: Man accidently shoots himself during road rage incident in Paulding

Paulding deputies said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 8000 block of Buchanan Highway in Dallas. According to authorities, the suspect was driving a pickup truck when he approached another truck that was delivering lumber and backing up traffic. The man, “who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay,” according to the sheriff’s office, got out of his vehicle and pointed his gun at two men who were wearing reflective vests and trying to direct traffic during the delivery.

“As the suspect was getting back into his vehicle, deputies believe he accidently shot himself in the hand as he was re-holstering his pistol,” the sheriff’s office said.