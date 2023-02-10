Cops: Man accidently shoots himself during road rage incident in Paulding

A man accidently shot himself in the hand after threatening two people during a road rage incident in Paulding County on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Paulding deputies said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 8000 block of Buchanan Highway in Dallas. According to authorities, the suspect was driving a pickup truck when he approached another truck that was delivering lumber and backing up traffic. The man, “who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay,” according to the sheriff’s office, got out of his vehicle and pointed his gun at two men who were wearing reflective vests and trying to direct traffic during the delivery.
“As the suspect was getting back into his vehicle, deputies believe he accidently shot himself in the hand as he was re-holstering his pistol,” the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect told the men that he shot himself and asked them to call 911, deputies said. He also called 911 to say he accidently shot himself, and operators advised deputies that the caller was the “actual aggressor,” authorities said.
Deputies later found the man trying to get medical attention at a fire station.
He has not been publicly identified or arrested, authorities said. Detectives will interview him and decide whether he will face charges after he is released from the hospital.
Deputies briefly closed the road so evidence could be collected at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047.
