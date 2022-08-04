Cops: Lawrenceville man accused of murder after claiming wife killed herself

Glenroy Roberts, 51, called 911 around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and said his wife shot herself, according to police. When police arrived at the couple’s home in the 100 block of Bethesda Church Road, they found the woman, 45-year-old Claudia Roberts, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Glenroy Roberts told officers at the scene that he and his wife had been arguing before she turned a gun on herself, a news release states.