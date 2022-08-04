Cops: Lawrenceville man accused of murder after claiming wife killed herself

A Lawrenceville man is facing charges in the death of his wife after first telling police she took her own life, Gwinnett County police said Thursday.
Glenroy Roberts, 51, called 911 around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and said his wife shot herself, according to police. When police arrived at the couple’s home in the 100 block of Bethesda Church Road, they found the woman, 45-year-old Claudia Roberts, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Glenroy Roberts told officers at the scene that he and his wife had been arguing before she turned a gun on herself, a news release states.
After further investigation, police determined the victim had more than one gunshot wound and multiple shell casings were found near her body, the release states.
Glenroy Roberts was then arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was booked on Wednesday morning into the Gwinnett County jail, where he is being held without bond.
