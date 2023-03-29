BreakingNews
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
Cops: Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking Smyrna boy riding go-kart

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A 5-year-old boy riding a go-kart he received as a birthday gift was injured Sunday morning after authorities said he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at his Smyrna apartment complex.

The child suffered a broken leg in the crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Pointe apartments on Wexford Walk Drive, Smyrna police said. A woman driving a 2014 Kia Optima allegedly plowed into him in the parking lot and left the complex, according to an arrest warrant.

The driver, identified as Victoria Ellean Conner, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail Monday, online records show. She lives on Wexford Walk Drive, less than a quarter-mile from the crash scene.

Conner faces charges of serious injury by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death — both felonies. She was released after posting bond.

Police confirmed the boy was being supervised by an adult while riding.

He had been given the go-kart as a birthday present, according to Channel 2 Action News. His mother, Quenese Luckett, told the news station that Neil remains in a wheelchair after the crash

“I am thinking positive and I’m praying that my son is able to fully be able to walk again,” she added.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

