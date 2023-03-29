Cops: Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking Smyrna boy riding go-kart

The child suffered a broken leg in the crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Pointe apartments on Wexford Walk Drive, Smyrna police said. A woman driving a 2014 Kia Optima allegedly plowed into him in the parking lot and left the complex, according to an arrest warrant.

The driver, identified as Victoria Ellean Conner, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail Monday, online records show. She lives on Wexford Walk Drive, less than a quarter-mile from the crash scene.