Cops: Hall woman lived with body of deceased fiancé for months, charged with murder

A woman was charged with murder Friday after Hall County authorities said they found her 82-year-old fiancé's body at a home in Gainesville.
Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, had been living with the body of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. since he died in the first week of April, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Officer B.J. Williams said in a news release.
Deputies performed a wellness check June 7 after Kramer’s stepdaughter said she had not heard from him for several months. When they arrived at the home on Candler Road, deputies found his body.
An autopsy determined Kramer died as a result of homicide by blunt force trauma, Williams said, prompting authorities to charge Wood with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.
The woman has a long criminal history, which includes felony drug offenses, liquor law violations and unlawful possession of a pistol, although she has not been charged with any violent crimes, authorities said.
Wood is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
