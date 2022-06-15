Cops: Hall woman lived with body of deceased fiancé for months, charged with murder

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, had been living with the body of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. since he died in the first week of April, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Officer B.J. Williams said in a news release.

Deputies performed a wellness check June 7 after Kramer’s stepdaughter said she had not heard from him for several months. When they arrived at the home on Candler Road, deputies found his body.