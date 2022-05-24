Cops: Gambling dispute leads to deadly shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to police.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of Atlanta police’s homicide unit, said officers were called to the ZD Townhomes neighborhood at 2959 Forrest Hills Drive around 5:30 a.m. There, they found a 31-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument over a gambling dispute that escalated to gunfire, Woolfolk said.
A 32-year-old suspect has been detained for questioning, he said. Three other witnesses have been questioned and are cooperating with the investigation.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.
