Cops: Gainesville cemetery statue thief arrested after pursuit in stolen truck

On Saturday, deputies were alerted that a Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen was located at the entrance to the Amberleigh Trace subdivision on Poplar Springs Road. When they arrived, the driver, later identified as Villalobos, “drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, forcing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Villalobos then sped away to the Willow Ridge subdivision and ditched the truck at a residence, the sheriff’s office said. He was found in the same house.

Villalobos was arrested and faces charges of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and multiple traffic violations in connection with the police chase. He also faces charges of theft by receiving (truck) and theft by taking (statues).

Another suspect in the statue heist, 25-year-old Abigail Magdalena Reyes, was arrested last month and charged with theft by receiving.