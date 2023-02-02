Cops: Fight between 2 women leads to shooting outside apartments near Edgewood

A fight outside an apartment building near the Edgewood neighborhood led to a shooting that left a woman injured late Wednesday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called just before midnight to the Station R Apartments at 144 Moreland Avenue. The building also houses several businesses on its first floor, including multiple beauty salons. When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, police said in a statement.
She was described as alert when she was taken to a hospital. An update on her condition was not provided.
Police said the woman was inside a vehicle with another woman when they began to argue. They stopped the vehicle outside the apartments, got out and began fighting. That devolved into one of the women shooting the other, according to police.
It is not clear if the alleged shooter has been apprehended.
No other details have been released by police.
