Cops: DeKalb officer shoots at suspect who pointed gun during foot chase

Credit: NewsChopper2

Credit: NewsChopper2

Crime & Public Safety
By
49 minutes ago
X

A suspect pointed a firearm at DeKalb County police officers, leading authorities to respond with gunfire Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that unfolded just off Redan Road near Rampart Place, but police spokeswoman Elise Wells said an officer “discharged his weapon in self-defense.” Law enforcement was patrolling the area due to recent burglaries and car break-ins when a vehicle and its occupants appeared to match the description of those sought, Wells confirmed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which police said then led to two suspects fleeing on foot. During the chase, Wells stated that one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer, leading an officer to shoot at the suspect. The suspect was not struck by the gunfire, according to Wells.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested. The second suspect was also taken into custody. Their names and charges were not released.

Investigators determined that the vehicle they were driving was stolen out of DeKalb. The men were also in possession of a stolen handgun, Wells added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FAA: Delta passengers evacuate plane after tire pops during landing in Atlanta1h ago

Fulton County settles with family of jail inmate who died covered in bed bugs
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County updates school dress code after student complaints
2h ago

Credit: TNS

NEW | Sheriff: Inmate found dead in Fulton jail with ‘no obvious signs of injury’
3h ago

Credit: TNS

NEW | Sheriff: Inmate found dead in Fulton jail with ‘no obvious signs of injury’
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia election board dismisses Herschel Walker gas giveaway case
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FAA: Delta passengers evacuate plane after tire pops during landing in Atlanta
1h ago
Sheriff: Inmate found dead in Fulton jail with ‘no obvious signs of injury’
3h ago
Athens security guard sentenced to prison for bomb threat against Democratic HQ
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
14h ago
T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert to mark 50 Years of Hip-Hop:
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top