Cops: DeKalb officer shoots at suspect who pointed gun during foot chase

A suspect pointed a firearm at DeKalb County police officers, leading authorities to respond with gunfire Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that unfolded just off Redan Road near Rampart Place, but police spokeswoman Elise Wells said an officer “discharged his weapon in self-defense.” Law enforcement was patrolling the area due to recent burglaries and car break-ins when a vehicle and its occupants appeared to match the description of those sought, Wells confirmed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which police said then led to two suspects fleeing on foot. During the chase, Wells stated that one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer, leading an officer to shoot at the suspect. The suspect was not struck by the gunfire, according to Wells.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested. The second suspect was also taken into custody. Their names and charges were not released.

Investigators determined that the vehicle they were driving was stolen out of DeKalb. The men were also in possession of a stolen handgun, Wells added.

