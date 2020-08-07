Cops: Cobb man bites woman’s face when she asks him to slow down

Nahjel Malik Williams, who lives in Acworth, was charged with aggravated battery and remained in the Cobb jail Friday, booking records show. Williams got into an argument Monday morning in the parking lot of a business near Kennesaw, his arrest warrant states.

“The accused and (the victim) were involved in a mutual scuffle over the accused speeding through the parking lot,” the warrant states. “During the scuffle, the accused bit (the woman’s) face removing the flesh and fatty tissue.”