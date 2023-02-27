Cops: Bomb found at Marietta shopping center real, but device not fully rigged

Several hours later, bomb technicians were able to open the device and determined that, while it did contain some explosive elements, it lacked other components necessary for it to be considered fully assembled. It also was later determined that Devlin was the 911 caller. Based on that information, the FBI and ATF declined to take over the case.

Investigators are still working to determine why Devlin traveled to Marietta and why he called 911 on himself.

He faces two misdemeanor charges of false report of a crime and destructive or hoax device, and a felony charge of false public alarm. He remains in the Cobb jail, where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police detectives at 770-794-5345.