Cops: Body of unidentified woman found in East Point neighborhood

The body of a woman was discovered in an East Point neighborhood Saturday just after midnight, officials confirmed Monday.
East Point police were called to investigate after a person was spotted lying in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road at around 12:20 a.m., according to a news release. They found the woman on the west side of a vacant house, and she was later pronounced dead.
The woman has not been identified, police said. It’s not clear what age she was.
Investigators have not released any other details or said if they suspect foul play. We are working to learn more.
