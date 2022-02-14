Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cops: Body of unidentified woman found in East Point neighborhood

East Point police were called to investigate a report of a “person down” in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road at around 12:21 a.m. and found the woman on the west side of a vacant house, according to a news release.

Credit: File photo

caption arrowCaption
East Point police were called to investigate a report of a “person down” in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road at around 12:21 a.m. and found the woman on the west side of a vacant house, according to a news release.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The body of a woman was discovered in an East Point neighborhood Saturday just after midnight, officials confirmed Monday.

East Point police were called to investigate after a person was spotted lying in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road at around 12:20 a.m., according to a news release. They found the woman on the west side of a vacant house, and she was later pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified, police said. It’s not clear what age she was.

Investigators have not released any other details or said if they suspect foul play. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Father, girlfriend charged in abducted Cherokee toddler case
16h ago
Police: 2nd arrest made in connection with 4-year-old boy’s abduction
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Say goodbye to 70-degree days; cooldown on the horizon
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top