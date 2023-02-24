X
Cops: Barricaded shooting suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff in Roswell

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A suspect barricaded himself inside a Roswell apartment for nearly three hours Friday afternoon after shooting a man, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Grove Way, directly across the street from the Roswell Housing Authority, at about 2:20 p.m. on a person shot call. The victim, who was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and thigh, police said.

The gunman then barricaded himself inside the apartment with his mother and refused to come out, according to authorities.

At some point, the North Fulton SWAT team was called to the scene. Negotiations with the suspect persisted until about 5 p.m., when police said he surrendered. The man was Tased as soon as he came out of the unit and was then taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect’s mother was also taken to a hospital for an injury to her hand that happened during the standoff, but police did not say how that injury was caused.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name or say what charges he is facing. No information was provided on the initial shooting incident.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

