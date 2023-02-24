Cops: Barricaded shooting suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff in Roswell

Officers were called to the 100 block of Grove Way, directly across the street from the Roswell Housing Authority, at about 2:20 p.m. on a person shot call. The victim, who was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and thigh, police said.

The gunman then barricaded himself inside the apartment with his mother and refused to come out, according to authorities.