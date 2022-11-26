Cops: 2 robbed at Cobb library trying to sell shoes to buyers met online

Within two days, officers said they responded to a Cobb County library after two people were robbed while trying to sell shoes.
The first incident happened Thursday after a person tried to sell shoes at the North Cobb Regional Library along Old Highway 41 to a buyer they met online, Acworth police Maj. Mark Cheatham said. The victim was struck in the face, Cheatham said, and the suspect then fled the area with the shoes.
The following day, Cheatham said officers were called to the same location and met with a victim who said he too was trying to sell shoes to a buyer he met online. According to the victim, two men met him and took the shoes.
The victim attempted to stop the robbery but was struck in the head with a pistol, Cheatham said. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The suspect in the first robbery was described as about 18 years old and 5-foot-8. The suspects in the second case were described as young. Cheatham did not say if the robberies were executed by at least one of the same suspects.
The Cobb County Police Department has implemented “E-Commerce Zones” at all five precincts and headquarters to provide residents with safe spaces to meet buyers for trades and sales. The zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.
