Cops: 2 robbed at Cobb library trying to sell shoes to buyers met online

The first incident happened Thursday after a person tried to sell shoes at the North Cobb Regional Library along Old Highway 41 to a buyer they met online, Acworth police Maj. Mark Cheatham said. The victim was struck in the face, Cheatham said, and the suspect then fled the area with the shoes.

The following day, Cheatham said officers were called to the same location and met with a victim who said he too was trying to sell shoes to a buyer he met online. According to the victim, two men met him and took the shoes.