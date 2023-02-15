Cops: 17-year-old girl hurt after bullets flew into her NW Atlanta home

A 17-year-old girl was shot while inside her home when someone opened fire on her northwest Atlanta home Tuesday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a 911 call about a person being shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Venus Place in the Carroll Heights neighborhood off Bolton Road, not far from Collier Park. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound, the department said in a statement.
The teen was described as alert and taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. An update on her condition was not provided.
Investigators believe the girl was inside her home when gunfire came in from outside.
No other details have been released by police about the incident.
