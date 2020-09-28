Cop involved in controversial arrest of former NFL player pleads guilty to battery

David Rose pleaded guilty to simple battery as part of his agreement with Henry prosecutors. His decision ends a legal standoff dating back to March 2019, when, at the last minute, Rose backed out a deal with similar terms. His attorney, Lee Sexton, said at the time Rose couldn’t admit he was guilty of something he didn’t do.

But the evidence against him in the December 2017 incident was significant. Cellphone video showed Rose choking Marrow as he lay on the ground, handcuffed. Subsequent statements by Rose contradicted his official account, including this admission to his partner, Matthew Donaldson, captured on dashcam video: “I’m not going to write it down, but hell yeah I choked that (expletive deleted).”