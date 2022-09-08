ajc logo
X

Columbus police shoot, kill man accused of firing at officer

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue in Columbus.

Credit: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Combined ShapeCaption
The incident happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue in Columbus.

Credit: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed by Columbus police Wednesday after he allegedly fired at officers, authorities said.

Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue around 2 p.m. concerning a domestic dispute, according to a news release. Once there, they encountered a man who “took off running and fired a shot,” police Chief Freddie Blackmon told reporters during a news conference, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

The shot struck one of the officers, prompting the officer to return fire, according to police. The officer’s injury was not life threatening, but the suspect, who has not been identified, died a short time later.

The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of an investigation by the department’s office of professional standards. The GBI also has been asked to investigate the incident.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again18h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
15h ago
Now available: Where to get updated COVID boosters in Georgia
21h ago
Chops Lobster Bar reopens in Buckhead after fire
Chops Lobster Bar reopens in Buckhead after fire
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
19m ago
The Latest
Faith & Blue weekend aims to build ties between law enforcement, communities
21m ago
Police: Employee shoots coworker in fight at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
30m ago
Cops: Guard shot after confronting thieves in Old Fourth Ward parking lot
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top