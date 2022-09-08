Columbus police shoot, kill man accused of firing at officer

Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue around 2 p.m. concerning a domestic dispute, according to a news release. Once there, they encountered a man who “took off running and fired a shot,” police Chief Freddie Blackmon told reporters during a news conference, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

The shot struck one of the officers, prompting the officer to return fire, according to police. The officer’s injury was not life threatening, but the suspect, who has not been identified, died a short time later.