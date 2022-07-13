Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death at a Cobb County apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Cobb officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed shortly after midnight at the Mableton Ridge Apartments at 6660 Mableton Parkway, authorities said. Kelin Pereira was found suffering from a stab wound, and she died while en route to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.
The suspect, K’deidra Brooks, 26, was arrested after an investigation, police said. She faces felony charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Authorities said neither the relationship between the suspect and victim nor the motive is known at this time.
The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe page to support Pereira’s memorial service, which will be held Friday.
