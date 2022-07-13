Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl

Cobb officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed shortly after midnight at the Mableton Ridge Apartments at 6660 Mableton Parkway, authorities said. Kelin Pereira was found suffering from a stab wound, and she died while en route to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The suspect, K’deidra Brooks, 26, was arrested after an investigation, police said. She faces felony charges of murder and aggravated assault.