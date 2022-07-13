ajc logo
X

Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl

The teenager was found stabbed to death at the Mableton Ridge Apartments, authorities said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The teenager was found stabbed to death at the Mableton Ridge Apartments, authorities said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death at a Cobb County apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Cobb officers responded to a call regarding a person stabbed shortly after midnight at the Mableton Ridge Apartments at 6660 Mableton Parkway, authorities said. Kelin Pereira was found suffering from a stab wound, and she died while en route to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The suspect, K’deidra Brooks, 26, was arrested after an investigation, police said. She faces felony charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities said neither the relationship between the suspect and victim nor the motive is known at this time.

The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe page to support Pereira’s memorial service, which will be held Friday.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race4h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
1h ago
As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list
2h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
4h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
4h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
22h ago
The Latest
Arrest made in Cobb apartment shooting that killed 2, injured woman
2h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
2h ago
Child identified, mother arrested on murder charge in DeKalb cold case
3h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
51m ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top