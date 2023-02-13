Cobb police, U.S. Army partner to give veterans employment opportunities

VanHoozer said that while his department is doing better than most, they’ve seen a 400% decrease in applicants compared to 10 years ago while still only hiring 4% of candidates.

“You can do the math from there and understand that we are in some challenging times for law enforcement,” he said.

Even after hiring prospective officers, there is still a question as to whether they will be mentally, emotionally and physically capable of handling the demands of the academy and later in the field on their own, VanHoozer said. That’s not the case with veterans.

“There’s a maturity level that comes (with military service) that is very different from what we’ve seen from non-military folks,” he said.

The program began in 2000 as an enlistment incentive for regular Army soldiers, according to its website. Since then, it has expanded to include Army reserve soldiers, Army ROTC cadets and the National Guard.

With the military seeking out recruits with the same values and abilities as law enforcement, Gen. John Gentry with the Georgia National Guard said it makes sense to partner up to attract that same pool of candidates.

“It’s a win-win opportunity,” he said.