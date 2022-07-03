Cobb police need help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Austell Road

A 49-year-old Marietta man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing Austell Road in Cobb County on Sunday, and police need help locating the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, had been walking across Austell Road outside of a crosswalk just north of its intersection with Barber Road shortly before 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound, a news release states.
The victim was thrown onto the shoulder of the road near the 1400 block of Austell Road, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet, fled north on the same road and should have damage consistent with a pedestrian strike on its front near the bumper, grille or hood, the release states. The vehicle may also have had a license plate frame with a plastic chain design that is now damaged and missing pieces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
