Cobb police need help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Austell Road

The man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, had been walking across Austell Road outside of a crosswalk just north of its intersection with Barber Road shortly before 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound, a news release states.

The victim was thrown onto the shoulder of the road near the 1400 block of Austell Road, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.