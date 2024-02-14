Cobb police need help finding SUV driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Cobb County police are looking for the driver of a black sport utility vehicle who left the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday.

Officials said 32-year-old Melissa Winslow was riding a bicycle across Veterans Memorial Highway at Puckett Drive in Mableton around 8:15 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that was headed west. That driver did not stop.

Winslow was thrown from the bike, which came to rest in the center turn lane, police said. At the same time, 38-year-old Christopher Johnson was headed east on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob when he collided with the bicycle’s debris. That caused him to lose control, and the motorcycle hit the curb.