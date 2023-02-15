BreakingNews
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person was shot at a hotel near Marietta Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Details are limited, but Cobb County police responded to a 911 call for a person shot at Cumberland Lodge on South Cobb Drive in Fair Oaks. It is not clear what time the shooting took place, and the victim’s name or condition has not been publicly released. Detectives are at the scene, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

