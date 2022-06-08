Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions

Thomas Ukoshovbera Gbenedio, 72, was found guilty of 70 counts of illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances and one count of refusing an administrative inspection warrant, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine.

“Gbenedio used his pharmacy as a pill-mill to supply highly addictive narcotics to drug dealers and drug addicts,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Wednesday. “His greed exacerbated the opioid epidemic that continues to plague our community.”